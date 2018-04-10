Grove Bill To Simplify Tax Code Approved By PA House

HARRISBURG – A bill to simplify Pennsylvania’s tax code to ensure mobile telecommunication consumers aren’t subject to double taxation was approved by the PA House. House Bill 994, sponsored by York County Rep. Seth Grove, would exclude the sales of telephones, telephone handsets, modems, tablets, and related accessories, including cases, chargers, holsters, clips, hands-free devices, screen protectors, and batteries from being subject to the gross receipts tax. Grove said, “A recent interpretation of the current law left the items open for possible double taxation. This bill would prevent it from happening.” The bill now goes to the Senate.

