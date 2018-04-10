Maryland Session Ends On Bipartisan Note

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland’s legislative session has ended after lawmakers put finishing touches on high-profile measures. Democrats who control the General Assembly and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said early today after the midnight adjournment that there was plenty of bipartisan work in Annapolis this year. Lawmakers from both parties worked on a school-safety bill that passed Monday. Bipartisanship was also evident in a package of crime legislation that passed on the last day of the 90-day legislative session. Later this morning, Hogan is scheduled to sign one of the measures that exemplified bipartisanship in this Maryland election year: a bill to help preserve the individual market of Maryland’s health care exchange.

