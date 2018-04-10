Rallying For Parental Rights In PA

HARRISBURG – A rally for parental rights was held today at the state Capitol Rotunda. Participants were in support of House Bill 1349, known as the Parental Rights Protection Act, which will establish fundamental parental rights in law in PA. The bill declares,“The liberty of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, care and welfare of the parent’s child, so long as not causing actual harm, defined as physical harm or long-term emotional harm, is a fundamental right.” The purpose of the Parents Know Best Rally was to educate on the loss of parental rights through court decisions, expose government overreach in dictating to parents what is “best for children,” the need for parental rights to be reestablished and protected in the law, and to ask legislators to pass a resolution encouraging Congress to pass a parental rights amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

