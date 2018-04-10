Shorter Standardized Tests Begin For Many PA Students

HARRISBURG – As many students began taking the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment or PSSAs this week, changes implemented for this school year are reducing the test by as much as two days, giving students and teachers more time in the classroom for learning. This school year, the Department of Education removed two sections – one in math, one in English language arts – and reduced the number of science questions. Testing time decreased by an average of 20% for students in grades 3 through 8, and nearly 25% for Pennsylvania’s youngest students. The math assessment has been shortened by 48 minutes for grades 3 through 8 by removing a section of multiple choice questions. The English Language Arts assessment has been shortened by 45 minutes and the Science assessment has been shortened by 22 minutes. More changes are coming. Starting in 2019, the testing window will be compacted from three weeks to two weeks and shifted to late April, giving students more time to learn before taking the test.

