Dinniman Resolution Remembers Holocaust Victims

HARRISBURG – The U.S. Congress established the Days of Remembrance as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust. Chester County Sen. Andy Dinniman’s resolution proclaiming this week as “Days of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust” in Pennsylvania passed unanimously in the state Senate. The resolution recognizes the atrocities of the Holocaust and urges Pennsylvanians to remain vigilant against all tyranny and bigotry. Dinniman added that something like the Holocaust can come about easily when citizens of a country let discrimination and prejudice become legal. He said “never again” means preventing future holocausts around the world.



