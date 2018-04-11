Help For Grandparents Raising Their Grandchildren Advances

HARRISBURG – Three measures aimed at helping grandparents raising grandchildren passed the PA House Children and Youth Committee. House Bill 2133 would establish the Kinship Caregiver Navigator Program, an informational resource for grandparents, both as a website and a toll free hotline. House Bill 1539 grants temporary guardianship to grandparents when parents of the grandchildren are unable to care for them primarily due to substance abuse issues. House Resolution 390 would direct the Joint State Government Commission to study the trend of grandfamilies in Pennsylvania and report its findings and recommendations to the General Assembly. In Pennsylvania, an estimated 82,000 grandparents are the sole caregivers to nearly 89,000 grandchildren. Grandparents keeping their grandchildren out of the foster care system saves the state over an estimated $1 billion per year. The measures now goes to the full House for consideration.

