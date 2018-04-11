More Accountability Sought For PA State Related Universities

HARRISBURG – A group of lawmakers have unveiled a three-bill package of legislation aimed at boosting the transparency and accountability of Pennsylvania’s state-related universities, which collectively receive more than $560 million of taxpayer dollars annually. The proposals include a measure that would make substantial changes to the structure of the Penn State Board of Trustees, a bill to expand the obligations of state-related universities under the state’s Right-to-Know Law, and legislation that would subject members of the Board of Trustees and other employees at the universities to the requirements of Pennsylvania’s Ethics Act. All three proposals are based on recommendations issued by state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale in a 2017 performance audit of Penn State.

