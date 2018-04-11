PA House Introduces Education Savings Accounts Bill

HARRISBURG – Families of children with special needs could soon get some much-needed help in accessing quality education options. This week, Rep. Judy Ward, along with 19 cosponsors, introduced House Bill 2228, which would offer education savings accounts (ESAs) to parents of students with special needs. These accounts are funded and supervised by the state but controlled by parents who can use the funds to purchase a range of approved education services—such as tutoring, curriculum, speech therapy, or private school tuition—customized to their child’s unique needs. Rep. Ward’s bill would offer ESAs to families of students with an Individualized Education Program (IEP) who are currently attending a public school. The student must withdraw from their local school district to qualify for the ESA. Participating families would receive 90 percent of the district’s state funding on a per-student basis. The funding would be deposited into an account supervised by the Treasury Department. Local education dollars would remain in the district, allowing the district to increase per-student expenditures for students who remain in public schools. These leftover funds more than compensate for a school district’s fixed costs.

