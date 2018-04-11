PA Transportation Research Center Planned

HARRISBURG (AP) – PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission say they’ll work with Penn State University to build a state-of-the-art highway and transportation technology center. The agencies said that it is expected to help emergency responders, transportation planners, and researchers improve traffic safety, intelligent transportation systems, and automated vehicles. A turnpike commission spokesman says a feasibility study will determine the cost of the project and the length of time it would take to get such a facility up and running. Work is already one on a draft rendering and video simulation of the Pennsylvania Safety, Transportation, and Research Track, or PennSTART at the website – www.pennstart.org.

