Welfare Bill Passes PA House Committee

HARRISBURG – A bill to bring further accountability to welfare benefits was approved by the PA House Health Committee. House Bill 1618 would require any welfare assistance not used within six months to be forfeited back to the government. Supporters say some assistance benefits are not used for months at a time, which opens up the possibility of fraud and harms those struggling the most. The bill seeks to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse of benefits, while also ensuring those who need it the most can access benefits. The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

