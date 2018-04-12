Lancaster Man Gets Two Life Terms In Slaying Of Disabled Brothers

LANCASTER – A man was sentenced to consecutive life terms in the stabbing deaths of two disabled brothers in a Lancaster home invasion. 19-year-old Juan Cristo-Munoz of Lancaster pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of first-degree murder and related charges in the February 2017 home invasion slayings on Poplar Street. Prosecutors said Leroy Kinsey, who had a physical disability, was stabbed at least 10 times, and Richard Walton, who used a wheelchair, was stabbed 54 times. A sword was used during his killing. Both men were in their 60s. Another man, 19-year-old Joshua Proper, is awaiting trial in the case. Prosecutors had said they planned to seek the death penalty in the case.

