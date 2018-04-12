Lawmakers Stand Against Sexual And Workplace Harassment

HARRISBURG – Working to protect potential victims and ensure Pennsylvania has the most effective laws to address sexual and workplace-related harassment, several state House Republicans unveiled new legislation to further safeguard employees. The proposals would create a task force to investigate the laws, practices, and procedures surrounding harassment and sexual misconduct in the workplace; and direct the Joint State Government Commission to comprehensively review anti-harassment and discrimination laws and policies affecting Commonwealth employees. The legislation has been introduced as House Resolutions 828 and 829.

Related