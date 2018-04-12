More Civics Instruction Called For In PA Schools

HARRISBURG – Legislation to address the critical need for increased civics instruction in Pennsylvania has passed unanimously out of the state House Education Committee. House Bill 564 would require school districts to administer a locally developed assessment of U.S. history, government, and civics. National studies show that only 24% of U.S. high school students are proficient in civics, and that a third of U.S. citizens cannot even name the three branches of government. Under the measure, schools would be given maximum flexibility in implementing the test, which fits within the existing state social studies curriculum standards and requires little to no implementation costs. The bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

