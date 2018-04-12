Rural Roads Safety Week In PA

DUNCANNON – As farmers across the Keystone State gear up to return to the fields for spring planting, representatives from the PA Farm Bureau, PA Department of Agriculture, State Police, and PennDOT joined together to promote safe driving on rural roads as part of Rural Roads Safety Week. The purpose of the week is to alert drivers that large, slow-moving farm vehicles and equipment are once again traveling on rural roads across the state. Motorists are urged to use caution when approaching farm vehicles and to be patient if they are delayed. According to PennDOT’s 2017 crash data, there were 106 crashes, including 64 injuries and five fatalities, involving farm equipment on rural roads in Pennsylvania. In contrast, PennDOT data indicates there were 53,883 crashes on rural roads statewide last year, with 30,922 injuries and 693 fatalities from those crashes.

