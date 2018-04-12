Undetermined Cause Of Eden Resort Villa Fire

LANCASTER (AP) – The cause of a fire at Lancaster County’s Eden Resort is still undetermined and officials are still trying to estimate the cost of the damage. The blaze badly damaged a villa at Manheim Township location on Tuesday. The guests were evacuated safely. One firefighter was taken to a hospital after being hit by debris, but has since been released. A fire official says that a state police fire marshal surveyed the damage Wednesday, but could not determine a cause. The fire did not damage any other buildings at the resort, which continues to operate as normal.

