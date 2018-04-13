Bill Helps College Students Track, Control Student Loan Debt

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation that would help college students track their student loan debt and make more informed decisions about borrowing. House Bill 2124 would require colleges and universities, which receive federal student loan information for their students, to send letters to those students each year, updating them on their current student loan debt level and obligation. The letters would be mailed or emailed in advance of a student’s acceptance of additional funding and would include estimates of the student’s total debt at graduation and projected monthly payments. The legislation, which would be administered through the PA Department of Education beginning in September 2019, would also include information on loans by institutions of higher education. Similar legislation in other states has substantially reduced student borrowing and helped students and their families to make enlightened financial choices. The measure is now on its way to the state Senate for consideration.

