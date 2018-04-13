First-Time Home Buyer Savings Account Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would allow Pennsylvanians to set aside savings, which may be used as a deduction on state income tax, toward the eligible costs of purchasing a first home has passed the state House Urban Affairs Committee. House Bill 1981 would create the First-Time Home Buyer Savings Account Act. Any Pennsylvania resident who has never owned or purchased, either individually or jointly, a single-family home would be allowed to establish an account and contribute a maximum of $50,000 over a 10-year period. The money could be put toward a down payment and/or allowable closing costs. The bill is now before the full House for consideration.

