Health Standards For PA Tattoo Parlors Approved

HARRISBURG – A bill establishing state health standards and a central registry for the tattoo and body piercing industry has passed the PA House. House Bill 456, which received bipartisan support, would require the state Health Department to establish sterilization, sanitation, and safety standards for any business engaged in tattoo or body piercing and would require anyone performing those procedures to pass a written exam demonstrating competency in the standards as a condition to becoming registered. The bill also creates a central registry within the Health Department for employees who perform these procedures and for the businesses where they are performed. Forty other states have enacted similar legislation. The bill now moves to the PA Senate.

