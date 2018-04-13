House Passes Delozier Bill To Seal Certain Criminal Records

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier to seal low-level criminal records after 10 years without a subsequent criminal arrest. Delozier said, “People who had a criminal conviction from decades past and have turned their lives around, without any other police involvement, have faced employment barriers due to their prior bad actions. By sealing from public view minor criminal offenses which are at least 10 years old, individuals can have a clean slate to move on with their lives. In addition, this discourages recidivism, as well as requires restitution and court costs be paid for eligibility.” House Bill 1419 would build upon Act 5 of 2016 by automatically sealing records of second and third-degree misdemeanor criminal convictions after 10 years without a subsequent arrest, prosecution or conviction. Act 5 allows for the sealing if a petition is filed by the accused. The legislation does not apply to violent offenses related to danger of a person; against a family; firearms or other dangerous article; sexual offenses and registration; cruelty to animals; and corruption of minors. The bill now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

