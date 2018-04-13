PA Attorney General Warns Online Job Seekers

HARRISBURG – Attorney General Josh Shapiro today warned Pennsylvania consumers to use caution when searching for job opportunities online. The Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection recently learned of a new online scam that targets job seekers. Scam artists are targeting online employment sites with fake listings in order to obtain personal information, such as birth dates or Social Security numbers, from unsuspecting applicants. Some employment scammers also directly request cash payments by charging consumers an “application fee” to apply for a fake position.

The Bureau of Consumer protection has seen a recent surge in employment scam complaints, with numbers jumping from 18 complaints in all of 2017 to 22 complaints already in 2018. He says to never give out your personal information like your Social Security Number prior to your first day of on-site employment. Also, be sure to research the employer advertising the job before providing your resume.

Pennsylvanians who believe they have been victims of an employment scam should file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by calling 800-441-2555 or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.