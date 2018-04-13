PA Voter Registration Deadline Next Monday

HARRISBURG – If you plan on voting in Pennsylvania’s May 15th primary election and you are not a registered voter, the deadline to register is this coming Monday. Voters will be selecting their party’s nominees in a number of races. U.S. citizens at least 18-years-old and have been Pennsylvania residents for 30 days or more by the primary date can register. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and U.S. Senate will be chosen. All U.S. House seats and Pennsylvania state House seats are up for election this year, along with half of the state Senate seats. You can register to vote online by clicking the banner below. For more information, call 1-877-VOTES-PA.

