Wolf Asks Counties To Replace Voting Systems By 2020

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf wants Pennsylvania’s counties to replace their electronic voting systems with machines that leave a verifiable paper trail by the end of 2019, although counties warn that the price tag is a major problem. Wolf said his goal is to make it affordable for counties through financing and getting a good deal on the machines. Wolf says he hasn’t gotten to the point yet of asking the Legislature for money. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania says the single greatest impediment to voting system upgrades is the lack of a funding source to meet the estimated $125 million price tag. In February, Wolf ordered counties that planned to replace their electronic voting systems to buy machines that leave a paper trail, a safeguard against hacking.

