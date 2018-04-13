Wolf Calls For Criminal Justice Reforms

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf joined Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel, legislators, and advocacy groups in a call-to-action for criminal justice reforms in Pennsylvania. The governor said, “I believe that we can improve the criminal justice system, so that we can protect victims while also ending a cycle of incarceration that has left so many people feeling trapped, helpless and without an opportunity to return to society after they have been released. We need to do the work to make our criminal justice system fairer, more equitable, and more focused on rehabilitation.” The governor outlined a package of eight reform initiatives. Since the passage of criminal justice reform legislation in 2012, Pennsylvania has reduced its inmate population by over 3,300 inmates, seen a sharp decline in the recidivism rate, and saved the state over $400 million.

