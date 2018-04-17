Bill Protecting Babies With Down Syndrome Diagnoses Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – The PA House passed legislation to prohibit the abortion of a child due solely to a diagnosis of possible Down syndrome. Under current law, a woman can obtain an abortion prior to 24 weeks for any reason, except to choose the gender. House Bill 2050 will expand that exception to prohibit aborting a child due solely to a prenatal diagnosis that the unborn child has Down syndrome. The law would have no restrictions on a mother obtaining an abortion in cases of rape or incest. In recent years, public awareness about advances in support for families impacted by the condition have dramatically improved the life span and educational and work opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome. Today, the life expectancy for an individual with Down syndrome has been extended to age 60 and beyond. The bill now advances to the state Senate. Gov. Tom Wolf opposes the measure.

