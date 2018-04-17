Grove Bill Expands Career & Technical Education

HARRISBURG – The PA House Education Committee approved legislation by York County Rep. Seth Grove to expand Career and Technical Education (CTE) in schools. Grove’s House Bill 2157 is part of a bipartisan nine-bill package of legislation developed from recommendations laid out in a report issued last session by the House Select Subcommittee on Technical Education and Career Readiness. Grove chaired the subcommittee which provided the foundation for the current effort to improve CTE in the Commonwealth.House Bill 2157 also would establish a standard application form for a public school entity seeking approval to establish or renew a vocational program.

