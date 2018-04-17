PA Medical Marijuana Program Expands

HARRISBURG (AP) – Patients registered in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program will soon be able to consume it in dry leaf or flower form, and more medical conditions will qualify for treatment by the drug. PA Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine accepted the recommendations of an advisory panel and adopted those changes. Levine expects producers to make the dry leaf form of marijuana available sometime this summer. State law prevents dispensaries from selling marijuana that’s designed to be smoked. Levine also adopted a recommendation that children who need the drug be certified by a pediatrician, but says that change may take time to implement.

Related