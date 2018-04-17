Pennsylvania Adds Two States To Concealed Carry Pact

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania is recognizing the concealed-carry gun permits issued in two more states, but is dropping recognition of permits from Virginia. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his office’s annual review of concealed carry reciprocity agreements will add Alabama and Idaho to the list of recognized states for a total of 29. He says those states have requirements for concealed carry permits that either match or exceed Pennsylvania’s. However, he says the agreement with Virginia will end in 30 days because Virginia does not consider certain elements in background checks that Pennsylvania requires. Shapiro is one of 17 Democrat state attorneys general who wrote to Congress to oppose legislation allowing concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.

Related