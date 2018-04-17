Push For Rural Broadband In PA

HARRISBURG – Several state lawmakers joined with farmers and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau to emphasize the need to bring high-speed internet service for the agriculture community and for unserved and underserved parts of the Commonwealth. York County poultry farmer Corey Grove said the availability of high speed internet at his operation could help him handle situations with use of his smartphone. York County Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill says Pennsylvania is the most rural state in the nation and a lack of rural broadband in many areas in the state impacts students, emergency responders, and small businesses. She said some cows wear fit-bits conveying essential information to their farmers about their care. Four proposals would help expand broadband in rural areas of the Commonwealth.

