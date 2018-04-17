Wolf Signs Bill Providing Guidelines On Domestic Abuse Bail

HARRISBURG – A new Pennsylvania law is in place to help guide judges setting bail for defendants accused of domestic abuse. Gov. Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 449 into law which lets county courts set guidelines for assessing whether a defendant in such cases poses a threat. The state sentencing commission will develop model pretrial risk assessment standards. The law also adds strangulation involving a family member or household member to the offenses for which an officer can arrest someone without a warrant.

Related