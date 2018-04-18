Arrest In Homicide Of Lancaster County Man

YORK – An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Lancaster County man found along a York County road. State Police say 32-year-old Lleland Wade was taken into custody at the Days Inn in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, and charged with criminal homicide in the death of 25-year-old Aaron Wollman of Denver. Wollman’s body was discovered along Bare Road in Lower Chanceford Township on Monday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Wade, formerly of Mississippi and with no fixed address, is being held in York County Prison without bail.

