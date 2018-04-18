Help For Grandparents Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – A legislative package aimed at helping grandparents raising grandchildren has passed the PA House and moves to the Senate. House Bill 2133 would establish the Kinship Caregiver Navigator Program – an informational resource for grandparents, both as a website and a toll-free hotline. The website would offer information on support and services available, and a specially trained navigator would be able to provide support and guidance. House Bill 1539 would grant temporary guardianship to grandparents when the parents of the grandchildren are unable to care for them primarily due to substance abuse issues. House Resolution 390 would direct the Joint State Government Commission to study the trend of grandfamilies in Pennsylvania and report its findings and recommendations to the General Assembly. An estimated 82,000 grandparents in Pennsylvania are the sole caregivers of nearly 89,000 grandchildren.

Related