PA Flags To Half-Staff To Honor Former First Lady Barbara Bush

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag on the Capitol Complex, at all Commonwealth facilities, and all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to fly at half-staff to honor former First Lady Barbara Bush. The 92-year-old Bush passed away Tuesday in Houston. Wolf said, “Barbara Bush was an amazing American and an inspiration to millions. She will be remembered and missed by our nation. Frances and I send our condolences to the Bush family.” The Commonwealth flag will be lowered from today through interment.

