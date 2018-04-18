Pennsylvania Senate OKs Bill Targeting Repeat DUI Offenders

HARRISBURG(AP) – Legislation is advancing legislation in Pennsylvania to impose stiffer punishments on a repeat drunk-driving offender who kills someone while driving under the influence.

The Senate voted 45-4 today to send the bill to the House. Currently, a drunk driver who kills someone faces a three-year mandatory sentence. Under the bill, that sentence would rise to five years in prison for a repeat drunk driver and to seven years in prison for someone who has two or more prior drunk-driving convictions. The bill imposes a consecutive prison term for each victim. The sponsor, Sen. John Rafferty of Montgomery County, says about one-third of all drivers arrested or convicted of drunk driving are repeat offenders.