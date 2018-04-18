Police Looking For Female ATM Skimmer

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are searching for a woman who entered the Sunoco at 1136 Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township this past Sunday around 8:08 a.m. and tampered with the Citizen’s Bank ATM located inside the store. She was in her 20’s or 30’s with dark brown hair and observed attaching a skimming device to the card reader on the ATM. Store employees witnessed the installation and removed it before anyone used the ATM, so no users’ information was compromised. Police released surveillance camera photos of the suspect can be seen below. Anyone knowing her identity should call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

