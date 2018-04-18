Rally Pushes For PA Nurse Practitioner Bill

HARRISBURG – Lawmakers are being urged to act on a bill allowing nurse-practitioners to practice independently, especially in areas of the state where doctors are scarce. At a rally in the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg, Northampton County Sen. Lisa Boscola joined with hundreds of nurse-practitioners to call upon the PA House to pass her co-sponsored Senate Bill 25. Under the bill, which has passed the state Senate, the State Board of Nursing would establish an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse – Certified Nurse Practitioner license. After meeting a three year, 3,600-hour physician collaboration requirement, they would be permitted to practice to the full extent of their education and write prescriptions. Nearly 35% of Pennsylvanians live in an area with inadequate access to a primary care physician. Twenty-one other states and the District of Columbia currently allow nurse practitioners full practice authority.

