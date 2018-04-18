Work Mandate For Able-Bodied Medicaid Recipients Approved

HARRISBURG – Able-bodied adults enrolled in Medicaid would work at least 20 hours a week, look for a job or participate in job training under legislation passed by the PA House. Lawmakers voted 115-to-80 for House Bill 2138. The list of exceptions includes people enrolled in high school full-time or receiving long-term disability benefits, those under age 19 or older than 64, pregnant women, prisoners, and residents of mental health institutions. Supporters say that work is a path out of poverty and encourages independence from government programs. Opponents say many are already working and the bill would set up a costly bureaucracy. The bill now goes to the state Senate for consideration. Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill last fall that contained a similar requirement.

