Bill Approved To Eliminate Inheritance Tax For Children

HARRISBURG – The PA House Finance Committee approved legislation to eliminate the inheritance tax for children with disabilities who inherit property or assets from their parents. Pennsylvania is one of only six states to impose an inheritance tax at all, and one of only two states that does not exempt children from paying the tax on an inheritance from their parents. Under current state law when a deceased parent transfers property and assets to a child, a 4.5% inheritance tax is applied. House Bill 415 would eliminate the 4.5% tax when the transfer of property or assets from a deceased parent, adoptive parent or a step-parent is made to a child with disabilities. A child with disabilities would be one whose disability makes him or her eligible for present or future Social Security family benefits or whose disability began on or before reaching 22 years of age for the purposes of the Social Security Income program. The bill now moves to the whole House for consideration.

Related