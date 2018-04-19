Bye, Bye, Bon Ton

NEW YORK (AP) – The end is near for department store operator, Bon-Ton. Two liquidation firms are the victors of an auction for the bankrupt company’s assets, after the retailer failed to find a bidder willing to continue operating the business. Bon-Ton was operating 260 stores in 24 states, including one at Lancaster’s Park City Center, when it filed for bankruptcy in January. Bon-Ton is part of a larger group of retailers falling on hard times, facing bankruptcy, and store closings. Toys R Us is also currently shutting its U.S. business.

