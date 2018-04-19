Delaware “Red-Flag” Gun Measure Poised For Final Vote

Posted on by GregBarton

DOVER, DE (AP) – A “red flag” bill that allows authorities, without a court hearing, to seize guns from a person deemed by a mental health provider to be a danger to himself or others is poised for a final vote by Delaware lawmakers. The measure, which passed the House unanimously last month, cleared a Senate committee and now goes to the full Senate. Under the bill, police who are alerted by a mental health provider could immediately seek a court order for the person to give up any firearms or ammunition if there is probable cause that he or she is dangerous.

