Dog Licensing Campaign Coming To Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement will be conducting a license canvas in Lancaster County on May 15. Multiple wardens will be going door to door to educate dog owners and checking the status of their dog licenses and rabies vaccinations. All dogs three months or older must be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year. Violators can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation plus court costs. An annual dog license is $8.50 and a lifetime license is $51.50. If the animal is spayed or neutered, the annual fee is $6.50 and lifetime is $31.50. Discounts are available to older adults and people with disabilities. The license fee helps to fund the PA Department of Agriculture Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement. Dog licenses are available from your local county treasurer and other licensing agents.

