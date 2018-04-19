PA Senate OKs Bill Targeting Repeat DUI Offenders

HARRISBURG – Legislation providing tougher sanctions for dangerous repeat DUI offenders has passed the PA Senate. Senate Bill 961 creates the first-ever felony DUI in Pennsylvania for a person convicted of their third DUI with a blood alcohol content of .16 or higher and all persons convicted of their fourth DUI. The bill also increases the grading and mandatory incarceration for a person who unintentionally causes the death of another person as a result of a second or subsequent DUI violation. Currently, a drunk driver who kills someone faces a three-year mandatory sentence. Under the bill, that sentence would rise to five years in prison for a repeat drunk driver and to seven years in prison for someone who has two or more prior drunk driving convictions. There were 10,256 alcohol-related crashes and 297 alcohol-related fatalities in Pennsylvania in 2016. The bill now goes to the state House.

