Reward Offered For Missing Explosives From Lancaster County Worksite

MARIETTA (AP) – Federal authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the theft of explosives from a Lancaster County worksite. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives originally said about 640 pounds of dynamite and 400 blasting caps were stolen over the weekend from a Gregory General Contracting Company site in Marietta. They have now increased the amount of explosives to 704 pounds. The ATF said the explosives had been stored in a locked truck trailer when workers left the site Friday, and they discovered the theft Monday after noticing that the trailer door was ajar and the locks were missing. The company is a subcontractor of Williams Partners, which is managing the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project in Lancaster County. Anyone with information can contact 1-888-ATF-BOMB or log onto ATFtips@atf.gov.

