Senator Appeals Order To Pay $29K In Gerrymandering Case

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati is appealing a federal judge’s order that he personally pay more than $29,300 to reimburse lawyers who successfully challenged the state’s congressional districts as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. Scarnati appealed the order to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The decision by U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson found that Scarnati improperly tried to move the legal challenge from state court to federal court last fall. Baylson says the attempt violated procedural rules and other defendants hadn’t agreed to it. Scarnati aide, Drew Crompton says the attempt to move the case was based on the recommendations of numerous private lawyers and assessing personal liability in governmental legal decisions is absurd.

SEN. JOE SCARNATI

