Area Senator Introduces Sextortion Legislation

HARRISBURG – A bill that aims to criminalize the coercion of sexual conduct is being introduced by Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank. Senate Bill 1134 would establish sextortion as a specific criminal offense with consequences comparable to similar sexual offenses. Sextortion occurs when sex or sexual images are demanded in lieu of money or other items with financial value. Such action is recognized as a form of sexual assault and is criminalized in five other states. The legislation is supported by the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, the Office of Victim Advocate and the District Attorney’s Association. It was assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

