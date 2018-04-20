Bill Give Sheriffs Ability To Aid In Community Protection

HARRISBURG – The PA House State Government Committee advanced legislation which would give sheriffs and deputy sheriffs limited law enforcement powers, allowing them to aid in community protection. House Bill 466, which was amended in committee, would grant sheriffs and deputy sheriffs who have received law enforcement training the power to make arrests without warrants while acting within the scope of their county court-related duties. Under current law, a sheriff’s powers are limited to civil enforcement, working with the courts on warrants, transporting prisoners, and issuing concealed weapons permits. The bill now awaits consideration by the full House.

