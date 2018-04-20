Boyertown School District Case/Family Issues Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features PA Family Institute President Michael Geer as he talks about issues impacting our families in the state. Geer discusses the latest in the Boyertown School District case where a girl was allowed to change in the boy’s locker room. Geer also talks about the Down Syndrome Protection Act, a new web-tool initiative, the upcoming election and voter guides, and other issues that affect families. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.

