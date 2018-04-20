Committee Bolsters Career & Technical Education In PA

HARRISBURG – The House Education Committee approved a bipartisan package of legislation to equip students with the technical and career skills they will need to thrive as they enter the workforce. The package is the result of hearings held and data gathered from 2015 to 2016 by the Select Subcommittee on Technical Education and Career Readiness. House Education Committee Chairman, Rep. Dave Hickernell of Lancaster & Dauphin Counties said the package promotes technical education options for students and fights the perception that those who attend a trade school are not reaching their potential by avoiding a university education. Hickernell said, “Many students graduate from a four-year college with a large amount of debt and very few prospects for a job that matches the degree they spent a lot of time and effort earning. While a four-year degree may work for some people, many others find great-paying and fulfilling careers after attending a trade school or some other form of technical training.” The bills aim to address business and industry workforce shortages, strengthen educational partnerships with business and industry, increase access to CTE programs, and alleviate misperceptions regarding CTE by highlighting the benefits of these programs, training opportunities, and future earnings potential to all students.

Related