Senators Seek To Reduce State Regulations

HARRISBURG – Some area state senators want to crack down on excessive state government regulations through a bipartisan reform measure that has been introduced. York County Sen. Scott Wagner, Dauphin County Sen. John DiSanto, along with 15 other senators are seeking to count, cap, and reduce the number of regulations in Pennsylvania. Sen. Wagner says jobs are leaving the Commonwealth because small businesses are buried in red tape. Sen. DiSanto said, “Government does not create jobs, but it can prevent their creation.” Senate Bill 1102 institutes a “one-in, two-out” regulatory model. After six years, “one-in, two-out” would be replaced by “one-in, one-out.” It also tallies the number of requirements on individuals and businesses already established by regulation, and creates a searchable public database of all of them. The bill was referred to the Senate Rules and Executive Nominations Committee.

