Victims Identified In Fatal Central PA Plane Crash

WILLIAMSBURG (AP) – A Lancaster County businessman and a Cumberland County dentist died in a small plane crash in central Pennsylvania. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine aircraft crashed around 8:45 a.m. Thursday in Williamsburg, about 10 miles east of Altoona. The plane had taken off from Lancaster Airport and was originally bound for South Bend, Indiana, but was diverted to the Altoona airport. The men, identified as James Durkin and Stephen Grady, were on their way to the University of Notre Dame Alumni Association Leadership Conference this weekend. Grady graduated there in 1974 while Durkin was a member of the Notre Dame Club of Harrisburg, but not an alumnus. Grady was a dentist from Camp Hill while Durkin was co-owner of Choice Security in Lancaster. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

