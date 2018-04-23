GOP Plan To Impeach 4 PA Justices Remains In Limbo

HARRISBURG (AP) – A proposal to impeach four Democrat PA Supreme Court justices over redistricting rulings remains in limbo more than a month after resolutions were introduced by state House Republicans. The resolutions accuse the justices of acting improperly through rulings that gave state lawmakers just three weeks to draw a new map and then enacted a court-drawn map. It’s possible the resolutions will be the subject of a closed-door meeting among House Republicans when they return to session the week of April 30. Some House Republicans also want to cut the courts’ budget in response to their decision. The four justices voted to declare the map violated the state constitution and enacted their own map. It’s being used for this year’s congressional elections.

